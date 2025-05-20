– As previously reported, Zoey Stark suffered a nasty-looking knee injury during the Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on last night’s WWE Raw. Stark took a bad landing while hitting a missile dropkick, and she was taken out of the match as a result. Brayn Alvarez shared more details on how the match finish was altered as a result of the injury on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Alvarez, Stark was scripted to work multiple additional spots and take the fall during the match, which was won by Rhea Ripley after pinning Kairi Sane following the Riptide. Alvarez noted, “The other two had to work an impromptu match since Zoey was going to be doing a bunch of spots, and taking the fall, but she was not there. And so they basically just stalled out a long one-on-one match until Rhea pinned her with the…Riptide.”

Dave Meltzer also reported that Sane taking the pin for her first match back on WWE Raw was “not the plan,” but noted that all involved “had no choice,” stating, “They had to do what they had to do.” Additionally, Meltzer noted that there “a lot of people” who are understandably worried about Stark at the moment.