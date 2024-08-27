– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for last Sunday’s AEW All In: London 2024 event, which was held at London’s Wembley Stadium. Some European and UK talents who were invited into the event include Amira, Michael Oku, and Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) owner Andy Quildan. Talents from RevPro were featured on the show and in attendance as guests of AEW.

RevPro extras who worked the event included Cameron Khai, TK Cooper, JJ Gale, and Zozaya, who portrayed security extras during the show. Also, Chuck Mambo worked as the camera man got wiped out by Will Ospreay’s Hidden Blade. Ricky Knight Jr. was featured during Saraya’s segment.

– Wrestlers from other indie wrestling promotions were also represented during the show. Rhio, Lizzy Evo, and Mercedes Blaze were featured in Saraya’s Zero Hour segment. Other extras who worked the show were DeReiss, Fabio, Martin Steers, Kuro, Adam Maxted, Jordan Saeed, The Brothers Awe, and Damian Corvin. Fightful reports that Aigle BLanc was supposed to join Kuro during the show, but she was unable to make it to the event.

– Several other UK talents reportedly enquired about extra work for the show, but they were not brought in for the event.