– Fightful Select has some backstage nots from last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. According to the report, multiple people within WWE expressed frustration over the heavy censorship on last night’s live FOX Network broadcast for SmackDown.

One WWE talent referred to watching SmackDown on FOX as a “chore,” saying on FOX’s editing, “It’s a chore to watch sometimes. I understand censoring ‘**** the Pacers,’ but it feels like every segment is edited and it makes us look like it’s our production.”

WWE SmackDown will be moving back to the USA Network later this fall. Meanwhile, Monday Night Raw moves to Netflix in January 2025.

– Fightful Select also reports that WWE President Nick Khan was in attendance at last night’s show. Oscar-nominated actor and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was also in attendance. Additionally, NXT Superstar Wes Lee was reportedly backstage at last night’s show.

– Fightful notes that WWE officials were very happy with the ticket sales for last night’s event at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of last night’s show, the event was nearly sold out, with a reported 16,901 tickets distributed.

Elsewhere, Fightful notes that fans were chanting “We Want Dijak” before the show started. Also, wrestlers Marcus Mathers, Channing Thomas, and Facade were used as extras, portraying security guards last night. Facade was the security guard who took an RKO.