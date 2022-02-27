Backstage Notes on Last Week’s WWE SmackDown, New Day Edict, WM Match Hype

– Fightful Select has an update with some additional production notes for last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Previously, Vince McMahon instituted an edict not to refer to Big E and Kofi Kingston as The New Day when Xavier Woods is not with them.

According to Fightful’s update, this edict was “eased” last week for SmackDown for Big E and Kofi Kinston. However, the two still aren’t being introduced as New Day when they’re together. They beat Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) in a tag team match last week. Also, the reason Big E was using the 4-wheeler ATV is to promote an upcoming WWE Mattel toy.

With regards to Los Lotharios, internal run sheets and match listings for the team are now also listing them as “The Lethal Lovers” Los Lotharios.

The Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss match on SmackDown reportedly went through multiple changes. The matchup was first changed to a digital skit to feature McIntyre and Happy Corbin. However, it was then switched back to the McIntyre vs. Moss match. Moss was the only person who was booked to wrestle McIntyre for the show.

Lastly, production and commentary notes for last week’s WWE SmackDown reportedly “hammered Home” the point of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns being “The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time.” The title match between Lesnar and Reigns is now being billed as a Winner Take All, Championship Unification Match.