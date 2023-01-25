– Fightful Select has update with some new details on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show and TV tapings at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. According to the report, Jake Roberts is backstage ahead of tonight’s show. The injured Kris Statlander is also in attendance this week. Fightful notes that Statlander attending the shows has been normal during her injury.

Some names who are not advertised for tonight but were brought in this week are The Best Friends and Brody King. FTR are also reportedly in town, and the plan was to have them in town for this week even before AEW announced plans for a Jay Briscoe tribute for tonight’s show.

AEW World Champion MJF is also reportedly in town this week, despite not being advertised for tonight’s card. Additionally, RJ City is filming for Hey! (EW) this week.

Lastly, Billie Starkz is reportedly scheduled to work tonight’s AEW Dark tapings. Her match with Britt Baker streamed on last night’s show.

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.