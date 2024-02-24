– Fightful Select has an update on Australian WWE Superstar Bronson Reed. As previously noted, Bronson Reed revealed earlier today that his wife gave birth, which is the reason he didn’t make it to today’s premium live event.

According to Fightful’s report, the original plan for Reed at the show was a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. This was previously hinted at by Reed’s promos where he said he would be going after a champion who has no idea that he was coming.

Those plans fell through after Seth Rollins suffered his MCL tear and partially torn meniscus. As a result, Rollins was not able to physically work the event. He appeared during the card The Grayson Waller Effect instead.

Two days ago, when Reed wrote on his social media, “My people, Yes, my wife is pregnant. No, that is not the reason I’m not on #WWEChamber. Thank you for your concerns. Sometimes, the stars don’t align,” the reason he was referring to was Seth Rollins’ injury.

While Reed was originally willing to work the event before his wife was due to give birth, things seemingly worked out for the best since his wife ended up giving birth earlier than expected. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Reed and his family!