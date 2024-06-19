– Fightful Select has some details on tonight’s edition AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings in Fairfax, Virginia. According to the report, Trios Champion Jay White is in town for tonight’s show. Also, Fightful notes that AEW still intends on using Bullet Club Gold for the group’s branding.

– Fightful Select also reports that NJPW talents are in town for tonight’s tapings. They are also expected to appear for next week’s Dynamite as well. Other indie talents said to be in the plans for tonight’s Dynamite to be used as extras are Janai Kai, Jordan Blade, and Emily Jaye.

– Additionally, Fightful reports that Alicia Atout has joined AEW full time. Atout had reportedly been considered and planned for a spot in the company as early as last year.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the EagleBank Arena. The live broadcast starts on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.