Backstage Notes From Wrestle Dynasty, NJPW’s Suspension of Chris Charlton
– As previously noted, former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, regained the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles earlier this week at Wrestle Dynasty. They won a Triple Threat Tornado Tag Team bout against The United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan and LIJ’s Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito. Fightful Select reports that the Bucks opted to stay in Japan for a couple of days following the event.
– As noted, NJPW English broadcaster Chris Charlton was suspended for his comments during the Wrestle Dynasty broadcast for going too far with his anti-AEW and Tony Khan remarks. Fightful also reports that NJPW officials made the decision to suspend Charlton, and it was not an AEW call. AEW is a co-promotional partner with New Japan, and multiple AEW wrestlers competed at Wrestle Dynasty.
