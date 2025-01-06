wrestling / News
Chris Charlton Reportedly Suspended By NJPW
January 6, 2025 | Posted by
Dave Meltzer reported today that NJPW commentator Chris Charlton was taking an indefinite hiatus. The reason for that was due to his comments about AEW and Tony Khan at Wrestle Dynasty.
Charlton called Tony Khan a “money mark” and criticized AEW signing Okada, Will Ospreay, and Switchblade Jay White and their use since.
Fightful Select reports Charlton was actually suspended for two months. There were people on both sides backstage, praising him, while others thought the comments were out of line.
NJPW’s claim is that AEW and Tony Khan did not have input on the suspension. However, they heard that AEW was not happy about the comments.
