– Fightful Select has an update on the WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Tour in Europe this week, culminating in WWE Bash in Berlin later this weekend in Berlin, Germany. This week’s SmackDown will also be held in Berlin. The tour has notably caused some shifts in the WWE schedule.

Fightful Select reports that this Friday’s Berlin edition of SmackDown will be taped several hours ahead due to the time difference in Germany. Additionally, multiple WWE staffers and crew members flew to Berlin earlier today. As noted, multiple talents went to Europe early for the live tour.

Most of the SmackDown team reportedly arrived in Europe early, and most of them will be in the continent for about a week, staying through this weekend’s premium live event. The WWE Raw exceptions for the European tour are Ilja Dragunov, Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who WWE view as valuable assets to the European tour. This is why they were all absent from Raw earlier this week.

Other Superstars who made the trip include AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, who have been off TV as of late. They were in action for live events this week in Belgium and Germany. According to Fightful’s report, both men are said to be injured at the moment. Additionally, Bayley, who has also been off TV, is reportedly healthy and taking part in the live tour.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Styles are not currently scheduled for this weekend’s SmackDown or Bash in Berlin. WWE is currently advertising Bayley for this Friday’s SmackDown, though. Also, Fightful notes that a number of the talents who made the trip, including the Raw Superstars, could appear on SmackDown this week, or work this Friday’s TV tapings.

– As noted, The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu appeared at last night’s live event in Germany, and he was no longer wearing the medical boot on his foot. Fightful reports that Fatu being able to make the trip is a “great sign” for his future in the company. There were reportedly issues with Fatu traveling overseas in the past, which appear to have been resolved.

The WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Tour continues with live events in Stuttgart today and Frankfurt tomorrow, which will be followed by Berlin on Friday for SmackDown. WWE Bash in Berlin will be held on Saturday, August 31 at the Uber Arena.