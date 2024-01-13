Backstage Notes on WWE SmackDown, Post-Show Dark Match Change

– As noted, Gable Steveson beat Cedric Alexander for a dark match for last night’s WWE SmackDown. Fightful Select reports that Gable Steveson has been backstage at numerous SmackDown shows besides the ones he’s recently worked dark matches recently.

– Per Fightful Select, Chelsea Green was originally scheduled to face Bayley on last week’s WWE SmackDown in a post-show dark match, since the event was being held in Green’s hometown. However, it was ultimately changed to Bayley vs. Bianca Belair. There are no details on why the change was made.

– Fightul Select also reports that recent WWE signing Madi Wrenkowski was used as a background extra for last night’s vignette with Tyler Bate and Butch.