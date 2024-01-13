WWE News: Name Change For Butch Teased On Smackdown, Dark Match Result

WWE hinted at a potential name change for Butch on this week’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s episode featured a segment with Butch and Tyler Bate where they talked about their having teamed up on last week’s show. Bate wanted the team to continue going, while Butch said they were done as were the Brawling Brutes.

Bate responded that they can show the world what British Strong Style is, and that Butch needed to look inward to remember who he was and find the guy who made a name for himself, and ask himself what that name is going to be.

Butch worked in NXT and NXT UK as Pete Dunne before getting his current name on the main roster.

OMG THEY ARE GONNA BE BRINGING PETE DUNNE BACK LFGGGG #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qjMlLAZswi — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) January 13, 2024

