– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes and updates from WWE SummerSlam, including for Jacob Fatu. The main event saw Cody Rhodes retain his title against Solo Sikoa, thanks to a shocking return and assist from Roman Reigns. It looked like Fatu landed awkwardly during a big spot where he did a splash off the top rope on Cody Rhodes through the announcer table.

According to Fightful, Fatu was planning to sell a leg injury following the splash in the main event. It’s unknown if he was meant to sell the leg the extent he saw. As noted, Fatu was later spotted wearing a medical boot after the event. Additionally, during the post-show press conference, WWE executive Triple H said that Jacob Fatu was banged up from his activity in the main event.

– WWE reportedly kept the return of Roman Reigns during the main event under wraps throughout the show, until it was time for him to make his appearance. It was previously rumored by PWInsider last month that Reigns would be making his TV return at SummerSlam 2024.

– You might’ve noticed special guest referee Seth Rollins abandoning his clipped-on battery pack during CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam. The battery pack was for the referee cam. Rollins reportedly made the decision to abandon the camera after the battery pack fell off. It’s said there is no heat on Rollins, since it was deemed the equipment falling off during the match was seen as a possibility.

Speaking of the referee cam, Fightful reports that the equipment was first tested at the WWE Performance Center recently, and it was later fine tuned before Saturday night. WWE reportedly plans on using the concept for replays moving forward.