Backstage Rumor on Reasoning for Booking Brock Lesnar as No. 1 in Royal Rumble Match

– As noted, Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw last night. Paul Heyman announced that Lesnar will be competing in the Royal Rumble this year, and Lesnar will enter as No. 1 in the match. According to a rumor reported by WrestleVotes, the Lesnar in the Rumble angle is being done as a way to set up Lesnar’s upcoming WrestleMania 36 matchup.

Per the tweet, “Source says WWE is doing this Lesnar in the Rumble angle as a way to set up Brock’s Mania matchup. Which could signal its against someone from SD or NXT as Heyman mentioned a few times last night. Opens up a world of possibilities.”

In terms of a possible “outsider” appearing at the Royal Rumble to upset Brock Lesnar in the match to go on to face him at WrestleMania, Edge, who has been rumored in the past for an in-ring return, has reportedly been ruled out as a possibility.

WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for Sunday, January 26. The event will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.