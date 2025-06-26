– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is finally scheduled for a major matchup at a WWE premium live event this weekend at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where he’s scheduled to face Sami Zayn. It’s Kross’ first matchup at a WWE PLE since WrestleMania 40 last year. However, a rumor surfaced from Wade Keller at PWTorch during the post-Raw podcast that the reason Kross doesn’t get pushed on the main roster is because he doesn’t like taking “flat back bumps.”

Keller attributed Kross’ lack of a push and TV time on the main roster to nobody wanting to work with him because he doesn’t like to take bumps. Keller stated that wrestlers told him about this when speaking about Kross might not become a big star on the main WWE roster. He said on Kross (via WhatCulture):

“I talked about this when he was all the rage in NXT and coming out of TNA. I was like, ‘Wrestlers are telling me when he gets to the main roster, nobody’s gonna put up with the fact that he doesn’t take bumps.’ He’s scared to bump. He doesn’t flat back bump. I don’t know if he’s got an injury or a concern.”

In response to the rumors surfacing online this week, Fightful Select reports that in speaking to multiple producers of Kross’ matches in WWE, they claimed the rumor of Kross not taking flat back bumps has never been an issue they’ve encountered with him.

Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn in a one-on-one contest goes down on Saturday, June 28 at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The premium live event will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.