Backstage Status Update on Bandido Following ROH Supercard of Honor

– PWInsider’s Mike Johnson today had an update on the status of current ROH World champion Bandido. As noted, Bandido is scheduled to face Jonathan Gresham to determine the true ROH World champion next month at ROH Supercard of Honor.

Per PWInsider, Bandido’s work visa is expected to soon expire. ROH wasn’t looking to get the work visas renewed for their talents ahead of the recent acquisition of the company by Tony Khan. It was confirmed earlier this month that none of the previous ROH stars were under contract any longer as well.

Johnson noted if Bandido is unable to get short-term renewal on his work visa soon, he likely will have to return to working in Mexico and won’t be appearing at US indie events later this year until he receives a new work visa.

ROH Supercard of Honor is set for Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.