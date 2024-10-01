Backstage Update On WWE NXT Being Listed As TV-14 Rated On The CW

Over the weekend, fans noticed The CW’s listings for WWE NXT, which showed it as a TV-14 show, a change from its PG rating on the USA Network.

This led to speculation about whether this was an error or a sign of a big change coming to the NXT product.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan spoke with people ranging from production to talent, and no sources told him of an impending shift in presentation related to the age rating change. They also mentioned that no one has been told that the show will be TV-14. A production source stated it would be strange to see NXT and not Raw and SmackDown change the age rating. The source also said it could be a situation of them trying to prevent the need to censor crowd chants and other usages of swear words on the program.

Those they spoke with were all skeptical of the possibility of change because it would cause issues with advertisers on the brand. However, no one completely ruled out the possibility.