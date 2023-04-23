wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Thunder Rosa, Injury Might Require Surgery
April 23, 2023
– A report by Fightful Select has an injury update on the injured former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. According to the report, Thunder Rosa has not been cleared to return to the ring yet, and there is said to be concern that she might require back injury to fix her back issue.
Thunder Rosa has been out of action due to a back injury since last year. She returned to AEW earlier this year to take part in the Spanish-language commentary for the company.
