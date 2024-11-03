– Fightful Select has an update on the upcoming move for WWE programming and WWE Raw to Netflix. This includes WWE’s plans and what Netflix is hoping for with Raw streaming live on the platform.

According to the report, Netflix mentioned such names as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes as male Superstars they want to be featured on Raw. Cody Rhodes and Reigns are currently part of the SmackDown roster. Meanwhile, Punk is part of the Raw roster. Fightful notes that when reaching out to WWE on the subject, the company said that rosters post-Netflix aren’t decided as of yet. One WWE higher-up is quoted as saying, “Saudi wanted Yokozuna, we want Yokozuna back too, and I’m sure Netflix does, too,” without adding many details about what was talked about between both sides. This is referring to an old rumor about a conversation between former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the prince of Saudi Arabia regarding The Greatest Royal Rumble event. Per the rumor, the Saudi prince wanted such wrestlers as The Undertaker, The Ultimate Warrior, and Yokozuna at the event, not realizing that the latter two had passed away.

According to the report, WWE talent haven’t been told what brands they will be featured on post-Netflix, or if there will be any type of determining factor for potential roster moves. Additionally, Fightful notes that Superstars from both rosters recently attended a Netflix commercial and video shoot that took place on October 27. Among the Superstars at the commercial shoot were Baron Corbin, who was recently notified that his contract would not be renewed. Other Superstars who were at the commercial shoot were Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, The Motor City Machine Guns, Elektra Lopez, members of the LWO, and more.

Also, Cody Rhodes and Netflix had discussions about a possible movie role that didn’t come to pass. The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles is expected to be the venue hosting the first edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Staff at the venue reportedly were having the event hyped up to them as a major one. However, the venue hasn’t provided any official specifics as of yet. WWE Raw will make its debut on Netflix in January 2025.