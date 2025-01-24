Bad Bunny Names Most Painful Moment In His Wrestling Career To Date

Bad Bunny recently revealed the most painful moment of his sometime wrestling career so far. The rapper, actor and part-time WWE star was a guest on Hot Ones to promote his new album, and during the conversation he was asked about the most painful spot he’s experienced in the ring.

“Damian Priest hit me with the Kendo stick,” Bunny said (per Fightful). I always even listening since i was a kid, no the kendo stick, that doesn’t hurt. That’s like, ‘It’s like this little wooden stick,’ but f**k that hurt, like a lot. That hurt a lot.”

Bunny’s most recent match was his bout against Priest at Backlash 2023.