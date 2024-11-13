Barry Horowitz Explains Why He Dislikes The Term Jobber: ‘It’s Degrading’

Barry Horowitz counts himself among the wrestlers who are not a fan of the term jobber, and he recently explained why. The longtime wrestling veteran is best known for his work as an enhancement talent in WWE, and he appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday where he said he’s proud of his career but does not like being referred to by the popularized term.

“First of all, the jobber…it’s a degrading name in my eyes,” Horowitz said (per Wrestling Inc). “I know it’s wrestling jargon, I know all about that. Nothing wrong with that. And then you’ve got some of the fans using it because they think they’re behind the curtain and they know everything, which is not true, they’re just reading this online or hearing it from different people.”

He continued, “No, I’ve never liked that name. It’s degrading, it’s dumb, it’s ignoring. Enhancement is the word, or, like Tim Horner once told me, ‘Hey Barry, you and I are star makers.’ I said ‘Wow, I never thought of it that way.'”

Horowitz is far from the only wrestler who dislikes the term for those reasons. Dustin Rhodes took to social media in July asking people to stop using the term as it is “extremely disrespectful to everyone who is putting their bodies on the line each week.”