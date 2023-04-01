wrestling / News

Batista Posts April Fool’s Trailer For His Stand-Up Comedy Special

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
Batista Smackdown 1000

Batista released an April Fool’s joke on Twitter today, posting the trailer for his first stand-up comedy special, I’ve Never Done This Before. The trailer features Batista making an unsuccessful attempt at stand-up comedy before tangling with a heckler.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon liked what he saw though, commenting on Instagram inviting Batista to come do a set on his show.

