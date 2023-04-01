wrestling / News
Batista Posts April Fool’s Trailer For His Stand-Up Comedy Special
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
Batista released an April Fool’s joke on Twitter today, posting the trailer for his first stand-up comedy special, I’ve Never Done This Before. The trailer features Batista making an unsuccessful attempt at stand-up comedy before tangling with a heckler.
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon liked what he saw though, commenting on Instagram inviting Batista to come do a set on his show.
My stand-up comedy special: “ I’ve Never Done This Before” #comedy #standupcomedy pic.twitter.com/0GsGfhl1Ua
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 1, 2023
