Bayley Considers Jordynne Grace to be a Dream Matchup

– While speaking to NYC Demon Diva at WWE SummerSlam this month, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley spoke about Jordynne Grace being a potential dream matchup for her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bayley on Jordynne Grace being her dream opponent: “I mean, everybody keeps bringing up Jordynne Grace just because she is awesome. You know, she did great in the Rumble. It was fun to watch her go, and I really appreciate the way she carried herself in the locker room. So that showed me a lot just at the Rumble.”

On Grace’s performance against Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground: “Then, watching her stuff with Roxanne, I believe they should have been the main event [of WWE NXT Battleground]. That’s not a knock on the main event. It’s just because they killed it, and it was a very special match. I feel like that’s probably one of the easiest ones that we can make happen on a main Raw or SmackDown-type show, and it’s just off the top of my head.”

Bayley lost her title earlier this month to Nia Jax at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The show was broadcast live on Peacock.