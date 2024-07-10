Bayley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair & More Comment On John Cena’s Retirement Plan

John Cena is retiring in 2025 and Bayley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and more commented on the news in a new interview piece. As noted, Cena announced that he would be retiring next year and is going on a final run with WWE. US Weekly spoke with a number of WWE stars about the news and you can see some reactions below:

Montez Ford: “I can’t take this! I can’t take this, man. Do you know how many cherished memories he’s given us throughout the years? And now it’s coming to an end? I can’t take this. My heart, my emotions, my mind!”

Belair: “The biggest gem he ever gave me was after SummerSlam [in 2021] when I lost in 26 seconds. I had just main evented WrestleMania. I won a title. I was on a huge roll, had all this momentum, and then lost in 26 seconds. I was so defeated. He pulled me aside and really spoke life into me. He told me about the ins and outs of the business and how to go from the bottom to the top. You saw him do that over and over in his career. He was always reinventing himself.”

Bayley: “I said, ‘John, if there’s anything you think is missing from the women’s division or anything specific you think I should work on, what should it be?’ It turned into this hour-long conversation and it all came down to storytelling. What’s the story we’re trying to tell tonight? Don’t think about what they want, what he wants, what you want. It’s all about storytelling. He wants to give back in a way that not everybody does. He has such unique information that he can share. It brings us back to why we got into it. Having him around to have conversations has been really great.”

Morgan: “He’s been constant, undeniable, always there. You can always rely on John Cena being there. He’s had an amazing, unparalleled career. I think he deserves to live the rest of his life exactly how he wants. He’s given so much and we’ll really miss him.”