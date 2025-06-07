– WWE Superstar Bayley seconded wrestler LJ Cleary, the fiancé of WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, at last night’s Big Time Wrestling event. Cleary also got in some training this week with the former WWE Women’s Champion.

Cleary wrote on social media, “One of the kindest people I’ve ever met on this journey! A pleasure to train alongside @itsBayleyWWE at @WCProOfficial in San Francisco last night!”

Cleary’s real-life partner, Lyra Valkyria, defends her title later today against her heated rival, Becky Lynch at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. The premium live event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

