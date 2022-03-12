wrestling / News

Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown

March 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E.’s injury on tonight’s WWE Smackdown has brought out well-wishes from the wrestling world including Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and more. As previously noted, the New Day member revealed that he suffered a broken neck during the scary spot where he got suplexed onto his head on tonight’s show.

You can see a host of reactions from stars in and out of WWE including Lynch, Lashley, Xavier Woods, Renee Paquette, Powerhouse Hobbs, and many more:

