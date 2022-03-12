wrestling / News
Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown
Big E.’s injury on tonight’s WWE Smackdown has brought out well-wishes from the wrestling world including Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and more. As previously noted, the New Day member revealed that he suffered a broken neck during the scary spot where he got suplexed onto his head on tonight’s show.
You can see a host of reactions from stars in and out of WWE including Lynch, Lashley, Xavier Woods, Renee Paquette, Powerhouse Hobbs, and many more:
One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E. https://t.co/RYJyQud9GT
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 12, 2022
Get well soon, E. You got this. 👊🏾 https://t.co/jXkkEmtJVr
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 12, 2022
Went to see E and he’s in good spirits. Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother.
— Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 12, 2022
So scary. I’m so glad E is in good spirits.❤️❤️💪🏼 https://t.co/liBYsiU9qg
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 12, 2022
I love you so much, favorite human on the planet and the biggest bad ass I know 🖤🖤🖤💪💪 https://t.co/VXSVDWZdxp
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 12, 2022
We love u E 🖤🙏.. So thankful you are okay and in good spirits. The power of positivity ✨ https://t.co/Ck8vxMQPmO
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 12, 2022
Get Well My UCE!!👊🏽 https://t.co/AT1xBnYl3v
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) March 12, 2022
Sending you so much love and light E!! Heal well my friend! 🙏🏼✨🤍🙏🏼N https://t.co/TWxDNXWave
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 12, 2022
Hope for a speedy recovery 💙 https://t.co/sDbhLdY6jR
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 12, 2022
Rest and heal up . You knows I rock with ya Bruh https://t.co/WsjalhlxuP
— PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) March 12, 2022
Real warrior!!! Get well soon E!! https://t.co/D1RwQSbZeT
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) March 12, 2022
Thoughts and prayers big man. 💪 https://t.co/kK38xW5Cyc
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 12, 2022
We love you so much, @WWEBigE. Keeping you in my prayers. We’ve all got your back. You’re one of the toughest human beings I know. https://t.co/iFuRp9ykAw
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 12, 2022
Speedy recovery fam https://t.co/oshdnWBGlw
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) March 12, 2022
Wishing you a speedy recovery!!! Rest up! 😴❤️ https://t.co/RdPF9rFA3d
— Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) March 12, 2022
Wish you a speedy recovery🙏 and see you soon again in the ring strong man! https://t.co/hyfqbqoVOx
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 12, 2022
Wishing you a speedy recovery @WWEBigE 🙏❤️ https://t.co/dwWpBiwIzT
— Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) March 12, 2022
Texted you homie better.. 👊🏽 https://t.co/h2dWmz2OL2
— Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” (@gloat) March 12, 2022
Holy shit. Best Wishes!!! https://t.co/zOfInjLpG3
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 12, 2022
Thank God! Rest well.
All I know is that comeback is going to be immaculate! 👏🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/RVuRLPZMxL
— Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) March 12, 2022
🙏🏽🙏🏽get well soon monster🙌🏾 https://t.co/mly9v6EwlS
— Humberto (@humberto_wwe) March 12, 2022
We love you bro!! https://t.co/mRAIZHu1hX
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 12, 2022
I love this man & never met him. https://t.co/1tABXdINGL
— Coach Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) March 12, 2022
Get well my friend. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/lestPfOh0P
— CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) March 12, 2022