Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown

Big E.’s injury on tonight’s WWE Smackdown has brought out well-wishes from the wrestling world including Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley and more. As previously noted, the New Day member revealed that he suffered a broken neck during the scary spot where he got suplexed onto his head on tonight’s show.

You can see a host of reactions from stars in and out of WWE including Lynch, Lashley, Xavier Woods, Renee Paquette, Powerhouse Hobbs, and many more:

One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E. https://t.co/RYJyQud9GT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 12, 2022

Get well soon, E. You got this. 👊🏾 https://t.co/jXkkEmtJVr — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 12, 2022

Went to see E and he’s in good spirits. Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother. — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 12, 2022

So scary. I’m so glad E is in good spirits.❤️❤️💪🏼 https://t.co/liBYsiU9qg — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 12, 2022

I love you so much, favorite human on the planet and the biggest bad ass I know 🖤🖤🖤💪💪 https://t.co/VXSVDWZdxp — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 12, 2022

We love u E 🖤🙏.. So thankful you are okay and in good spirits. The power of positivity ✨ https://t.co/Ck8vxMQPmO — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 12, 2022

Get Well My UCE!!👊🏽 https://t.co/AT1xBnYl3v — The Usos (@WWEUsos) March 12, 2022

Sending you so much love and light E!! Heal well my friend! 🙏🏼✨🤍🙏🏼N https://t.co/TWxDNXWave — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 12, 2022

Hope for a speedy recovery 💙 https://t.co/sDbhLdY6jR — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 12, 2022

Rest and heal up . You knows I rock with ya Bruh https://t.co/WsjalhlxuP — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) March 12, 2022

Real warrior!!! Get well soon E!! https://t.co/D1RwQSbZeT — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) March 12, 2022

Thoughts and prayers big man. 💪 https://t.co/kK38xW5Cyc — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 12, 2022

We love you so much, @WWEBigE. Keeping you in my prayers. We’ve all got your back. You’re one of the toughest human beings I know. https://t.co/iFuRp9ykAw — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 12, 2022

Speedy recovery fam https://t.co/oshdnWBGlw — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) March 12, 2022

Wishing you a speedy recovery!!! Rest up! 😴❤️ https://t.co/RdPF9rFA3d — Wendy Choo (@therealestwendy) March 12, 2022

Wish you a speedy recovery🙏 and see you soon again in the ring strong man! https://t.co/hyfqbqoVOx — Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 12, 2022

Texted you homie better.. 👊🏽 https://t.co/h2dWmz2OL2 — Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” (@gloat) March 12, 2022

Thank God! Rest well. All I know is that comeback is going to be immaculate! 👏🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/RVuRLPZMxL — Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) March 12, 2022

We love you bro!! https://t.co/mRAIZHu1hX — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 12, 2022