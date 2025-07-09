Becky Lynch Recalls Her Pet Goldfish Named After Zack Morris

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch joined the Are You Garbage Comedy Podcast this week. Lynch was asked if she had any pets growing up. Lynch recalled her pet fish, including a goldfish named after Zack Morris from Saved by the Bell.

Lynch said on her pet fish (via Fightful), “I had a fish, a couple of fish. I had a cold water mountain minnow. His name was Zeus. When Zeus died, I got a goldfish. His name was Zack, named after Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell.”

Becky Lynch has her work cut out for her this weekend at WWE Evolution 2025. She defends her title against bitter rivals Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a Triple Threat Match. The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13. It will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia. The show wil be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.