Various News: This Week’s Being The Dark Order Online, Andreza Giant Panda Making GCW Debut

July 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Dark Order Image Source: Being The Elite

– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is now online. You can see the episode below, titled “The Youth”:

– GCW has announced that Andreza Giant Panda is set to make their debut for the company when they return to Japan next month. The promotion posted to Twitter today to announce the news, as you can see below.

GCW’s Japan tour runs from August 12th through the 14th, with Andreza Giant Panda debuting at You Only Die Once on the 14th.

Andreza Giant Panda, Being The Dark Order, GCW, Jeremy Thomas

