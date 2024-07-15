wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Being The Dark Order Online, Andreza Giant Panda Making GCW Debut
– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is now online. You can see the episode below, titled “The Youth”:
– GCW has announced that Andreza Giant Panda is set to make their debut for the company when they return to Japan next month. The promotion posted to Twitter today to announce the news, as you can see below.
GCW’s Japan tour runs from August 12th through the 14th, with Andreza Giant Panda debuting at You Only Die Once on the 14th.
GCW returns to Japan on August 12th-14th!
🚨Tickets are On Sale NOW🚨
Just Signed:
ANDREZA the GIANT PANDA makes his GCW Debut on 8/14!
plus
Mance Warner
Danhausen
Masha Slamovich
Rina
Takeda
Alex Zayne
Gringo
Dark Sheik
Allie
Effy
Janela
Jimmy
Manders
Mathers
Ticket info⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7Os9g8qusO
