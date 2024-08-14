Ben Bishop On Getting Advice From Sam Adonis, Putting It To Use

Ben Bishop recently talked about how Sam Adonis reached out to him for advice, and how he put it to use. Bishop spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On getting advice from Adonis: “Sam Adonis reached out to me and we’ve never met. We’ve just followed each other on social media, always kept up with each other, respect what each other’s doing. He just saw something I was doing, I forget what exactly what it was, but he saw something and he’s like, ‘Hey, man, you can take this advice as you want. I know we never met. I see stuff that you’ve been doing and you need to understand that you’re different. You’re different than everybody on the Indies. You’re not just this tall guy looking like Mongoloid looking guy, right? You’re a tall guy. You’re a good looking guy. You have something, it feels like you’re just kind of cow talent to like what people want and you’re just giving into like just all these carnies and professional wrestling. Treat wrestling like you don’t need it. Just treat it like you don’t need it and don’t give a shit about what people say. Try to like take a different path. Don’t follow the same thing. Because at the end of the day, people don’t really want you to succeed. A lot of people don’t want you to succeed in wrestling. It’s very carny. They want to keep you down as much as possible.’”

On how he utilized the advice: “So I said, ‘Alright, you know what? I have this content that Nick wants to do, this great advice from Sam. I like to make fun of wrestling. I think it’s silly. It’s a circus. Why don’t I just put it in video form and see what happens?’ I just did it to pop myself. I didn’t do it because I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going to take off and I want to get a job out of this. I was just like, let’s have some fun and make this fun again.’ It’s like, almost like it was therapeutic. That’s what this is. Now we’re here.”