– During a recent appearance on Raw Recap, comedian Bert Kreischer discussed his April appearance on WWE Raw, where he and CM Punk took out A-Town Down Under, with Kreischer delivering a Chokeslam on Austin Theory. Kreischer reveals how the Chokeslam spot came about. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“So they take me over, and I just pull my belt off to defend myself because I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m in way over my head…and all of a sudden, CM Punk’s like ‘Get in the ring…’ So I get in the ring, and he’s like ‘Can you chokeslam him?’ And I was like ‘I think so.’ And so he just put his throat in my hand, and I heard CM Punk go ‘One, two, BOOM!’ And brother, I will just say every man deserves to lose his virginity to the woman he loves, and to chokeslam a person from a different country. That’s all I’ll say.”