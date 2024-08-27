– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix discussed how she suffered a broken jaw one month after her WWE debut in 2006. She recalled on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’ve ruined everything, I’ve sacrificed everything at that time, I really hadn’t had a chance to start making any money. I put my family second, everything my whole life, I had put all my eggs in the basket of wrestling and it blew up right in front of me. This was my moment. I’m standing beside Trish Stratus, I’m working with Mickie James and everything crashed.”