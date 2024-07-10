– WWE Superstar John Cena recently announced his retirement tour, which will be taking place next year. Cena plans to appear in WWE throughout 2025, including his final matches at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and more. BetOnline has now opened betting lines for Cena’s farewell tour, which includes odds on his final WrestleMania opponent, if he will wrestle for the World Championship at WrestleMania 41, and if Cena will make the Final 4 of next year’s Royal Rumble. You can view those betting odds below:

John Cena Wrestlemania Opponent

Randy Orton 1/1

Cody Rhodes 2/1

CM Punk 7/1

Roman Reigns 9/1

The Rock 9/1

Bautista 10/1

Gunther 12/1

Kurt Angle 16/1

Bron Breaker 20/1

AJ Styles 35/1

Stone Cold 40/1

Edge 50/1

The Undertaker 50/1

Triple H 50/1

Ric Flair 100/1

Will John Cena’s Wrestlemania Match be for a World Title?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +140 (7/5)

Will John Cena make Final 4 of the Royal Rumble?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will John Cena Win the Royal Rumble?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Cena will be kicking off his retirement tour in January 2025. According to Cena, his farewell tour won’t end at WrestleMania 41, and he plans to continue wrestling until December 2025.