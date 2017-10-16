Impact News: BFG Ticket Update, Interest in Jack Swagger?, One Night Only Taping This Weekend

– Impact is working with Imperial Wrestling Revolution on Saturday October 21st at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The show is being billed as a “One Night Only” PPV taping, with the following lineup…

* GFW champion Eli Drake vs. Montego Seeka

*MVP vs. Damon Windsor

* Alberto el Patron vs. Bobby Lashley

* EC3 vs Jack Swagger

* Gail Kim vs. Rebel

* LAX vs. The Young Guns

* The Arrow Club vs. Marshall & Ross Von Erich

* Trevor Lee vs. DJ Z vs. Malice vs. El Fuego del Sol

– When Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel were heading creative, there was interest in bringing in Jack Swagger.

– All that is left for the November 5th Bound for Glory PPV are general admission tickets.

– There will be a conference call with Moose and Josh Mathews tomorrow afternoon.

Credit: PWinsider.com