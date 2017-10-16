 

Impact News: BFG Ticket Update, Interest in Jack Swagger?, One Night Only Taping This Weekend

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Impact is working with Imperial Wrestling Revolution on Saturday October 21st at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The show is being billed as a “One Night Only” PPV taping, with the following lineup…

* GFW champion Eli Drake vs. Montego Seeka
*MVP vs. Damon Windsor
* Alberto el Patron vs. Bobby Lashley
* EC3 vs Jack Swagger
* Gail Kim vs. Rebel
* LAX vs. The Young Guns
* The Arrow Club vs. Marshall & Ross Von Erich
* Trevor Lee vs. DJ Z vs. Malice vs. El Fuego del Sol

– When Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel were heading creative, there was interest in bringing in Jack Swagger.

– All that is left for the November 5th Bound for Glory PPV are general admission tickets.

– There will be a conference call with Moose and Josh Mathews tomorrow afternoon.

