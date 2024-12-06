Bianca Belair Reflects On Mindset Going Into WarGames Match At Survivor Series

Bianca Belair competed in WarGames at Survivor Series last month, and she talked about her mindset going into the bout. Belair’s team defeated their rivals at the PPV, and she spoke about what it was like to be part of the match in an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast.

“WarGames is just in a lane of its own,” Belair relayed (courtesy of Wrestling Inc). “It’s not just one ring, it’s two rings inside of a steel cage match, it’s two teams against each other. Sometimes you’re on a team with people that you don’t get along with, it’s weapons, it’s ladders, it’s chairs, it’s kendo sticks. People get creative, and they bring in a weapon you’ve never seen before, so it’s a whole lot going on.”

She concluded, “It’s probably one of the most intense and physically demanding matches that I’ve ever been a part of, but it’s unpredictable, it’s exciting, but it is one of the matches that I do get intimidated by whenever I’m in it.”

Belair, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Naomi defeated Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, and Raquel Rodriguez in the match.