WWE News: Bianca Belair Starts Feud With Bayley on Smackdown, Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan Clip

November 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bianca Belair looks to have a rival in Bayley following this week’s Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Belair defeated Natalya in one-on-one action. Bayley was on commentary and the two traded quips before Natalya ducked a punch and Belair hit Bayley. Belair ultimately managed to kick Natalya off of her in the middle of a Sharpshooter attempt and Nattie collided with Bayley, which let Belair get the pin:

– WWE posted a clip of Sami Zayn’s win over Daniel Bryan on tonight’s show, which came after Jey Uso ambushed Bryan:

