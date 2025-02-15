Bianca Belair Wants Caitlin Clark to Appear in WWE

– During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair spoke about women’s sports stars she’d like to see appear in WWE, along with the impact of celebrity appearances in the brand. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bianca Belair on a sports star she wants to see in WWE: “Caitlin Clark — she’s doing big things. The WNBA – they’re doing big things, the women over there. [Clark] is the GOAT over there [and] women are doing big things over in WWE, so why not invite the GOAT over to WWE?”

On the impact of celebrities appearing in WWE like Travis Scott: “I think it has a huge impact on the brand. You’re mixing WWE and pop culture, and you’re mixing it with hip-hop. Even from when I first started, I always wanted to bring my culture to the table, and I’ve always tried to be very intentional with that, but I feel like WWE is so hot right [and] hip-hop is so hot right now, so there’s naturally gonna be these collaborations.”