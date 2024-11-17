Big Bill Recalls Luke Gallows & Finn Balor Helping Him With Wrestling Return

Big Bill says that Luke Gallows and Finn Balor were big parts of his making his return to the ring. Bill is working regularly in AEW now after a run in Impact Wrestling in 2021 and 2022 as W. Morrissey, which came after he got sober. He looked back on how Gallows helped get him back in the ring and Balor gave him advice when he went to Impact on Talk is Jericho, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On visiting Gallows: “Finally, in… November of 2020, I went to visit [Doc] Gallows, because I was in Atlanta. I had a conversation with him, we were all joking around, and I was like, ‘Man, maybe I should try and get back into wrestling.’ I don’t know, something about that day, being at Gallows’ place in Atlanta lit that fire back into me. So, I started taking it seriously.”

On getting support from Finn Balor: “I talked briefly to Finn when Impact offered me to go there. Because I was like, ‘Dude. WWE has done so much for me in terms of rehab and they’ve paid a lot of money. I don’t want to insult them.’ He said, ‘Just talk to [Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.] He’ll understand.’ So then before I went to Impact I just texted Hunter, wanted to let him know [I was] super appreciative.”

On joining AEW: “I’m like, ‘What the heck is this?'” he said. “It was QT [Marshall] reaching out and MJF reaching out, and they were asking if I could do this match with Wardlow. I said, ‘Yeah. Why not? This is a good opportunity.’ I don’t know if maybe they thought I was going to be afraid to do a job. I don’t know. Who gives a f***? Winning, losing, who cares man.”