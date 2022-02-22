Big E on Directing His Focus on Controlling What He Can, How Meditation Helps

– Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, former WWE Champion Big E discussed his current goals and focus after losing the WWE Championship at Day 1 earlier this year. Below are some highlights:

Big E on his current focus: “My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews and I’m sure I’ve already talked your ears off about meditation and how much that has helped me, but, that’s my job. I focus on being the performer and do the very best with what I’m given, that’s my focus. I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods. That’s my greatest delight. For me, it was a transition I will say I did not expect at this time in my career. I had hoped to climb back and try once again to win back the WWE championship. But, we have a pretty big champion [Roman Reigns] and a pretty big title on SmackDown as well so, you never know. Right now, my focus is all about controlling what I can and doing the best with what I’m given, and that’s always been my focus.”

On the support he receives from his peers: “It means the world to me that I have the respect of my peers because above money, fame or success, I think the way you carry yourself as a human being, how you interact with your peers, your friends, and strangers, it matters. My thing is, I’ve tried to have more light in my life. I want to receive more and give more as well. It makes me think alright, I must have done something right along the way for so many people to be so supportive. So those are the things I truly cherish and I’m appreciative of.”

Big E was quietly moved back to the SmackDown roster last month and rejoined The New Day stable.