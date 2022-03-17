wrestling / News
Big E. Provides Update In New Video
Big E. is up and around, sharing a new video on social media as he went out for a walk in his neighborhood. The WWE star, who suffered a broken neck during his match on last week’s Smackdown, posted a video to his Twitter account that you can check out below.
E. says:
““I’m just here to provide a brief life update. Right now, I’m walking around my neighborhood. It’s about 80 degrees, not a cloud in the sky, wearing this match Street Fighter – you see it, you see the shorts – Street Fighter-inspired fit by Middle of Beyond. And life is good. I’ve got breath in my lungs, it’s a beautiful day, I’ve got my little taco meat out. A little chest hair, that’s what I call my little taco meat. So that’s my life, that’s what’s going on in my life. My neck might be broken, but my heart is – it’s still there I think. Yeah, it’s still in there.”
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 17, 2022
