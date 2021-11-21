Big E Recalls Getting Pushback Over The New Day’s Dragon Ball Z Attire at WrestleMania 32

– Speaking to The Illuminerdi’s Joseph Deckelmeier ahead of WWE Survivor Series, WWE Champion Big E spoke about getting some pushback from WWE over their Dragon Ball Z-inspired attire they wore at WrestleMania 32. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“We’ve had some issues because we like to toe the line and sometimes we’ll do stuff beforehand where, if Mattel has a relationship with a certain entity, we know there will be similar issues. We like to do a lot of stuff and we’re believers in the premise ‘asking for forgiveness instead of permission’ because it can be easy to say ‘that could offend someone’ or whatever it is. We’ll just do stuff and if we get pushback…we did get some pushback on the Dragon Ball stuff at work. Especially at WrestleMania, where it’s a one-off, we go out there and wear it. You can yell at us all you want and tell us to stop wearing it because it’s a one-off, we’re done with it anyway. I do like when Mattel can make all the elements. I was a little bummed they couldn’t make the Dragon Ball Z shells. The packaging for that gear when we came in the Booty O’s box and opened it up at WrestleMania in Dallas. Sometimes we get…I feel there’s only been two or three instances that I can think of, but it’s never really been a big deal at all, it’s just sometimes it gets flagged, I would definitely be remiss if I don’t mention Jonathan Davenport, who is the man.”

Interestingly enough, Mattel would make a set of action figures for The New Day based on their Booty O’s cereal box entrance at WrestleMania 32. However, the figures did not have the Dragon Ball Z armored vests and costume elements.

Big E will be in action later today at WWE Survivor Series 2021. He’s set to face Universal champion Roman Reigns in a non-title Champion vs. Champion match. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.