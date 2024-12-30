Bill Alfonso Recalls Dealing With Alligators On The Road With Roddy Piper

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, Bill Alfonso talked about dealing with alligators while on the road working in Florida and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On running over alligators while on the road working for CWF: “Well, I don’t know who was driving. It might have been me or somebody, but we hit a few alligators. We were going across Alligator Alley every Wednesday doing 90, 100 miles an hour in Cadillacs. And we hit the gator — we like hydroplaned over him. We slam on brakes, and I stop. And you know, I’m a Florida kid so I wanted to put him in the trunk and take him home. But he was so big. He was so big, we had to fold him up like a donut to fit him in the Cadillac trunk. And all we did was really knock him out. It halfway home, and he started flipping around the trunk and finally ended up dying.

“But then another story was Roddy Piper, Kevin Sullivan, Frank Dusek, and Fonzie. I was driving, and we were going across the Alligator Alley. And this is the first time Piper is in the territory. You know, he’s a Canadian, he’s never seen an alligator. So he sees all these alligators on the side in the canal. And he said, ‘Man, I wish I had a gun.’ And Frank Dusek says, ‘I got a gun.’ And he pulls out this little snub-nose .38, like this big. And so we stopped and went to the next gator. ‘It’s going to be a miracle if Piper shoots and hits an alligator.’ You know, it’s a little stubnose .38. So he takes aim, he shoots the alligator, and he hits it. He hit the alligator. So the alligator starts selling and floats in the water and turns upside down. So Kevin Sullivan had this bright ideal. He says, ‘Piper, why don’t you swim out and get the gator?’ He said, ‘I’ll go over 20 feet down and draw the other alligators towards me while you go out there and grab the dead gator.’ So Piper took all of his clothes off. He was in his underwear, swimming across a 40-foot wide canal to get the dead gator. But the gator was working, so he flipped over when Piper was halfway to him and started chasing Piper. And Piper looked like a cartoon, like the Road Runner running in a place. It was pretty funny. That’s one of the — you know, couple of the alligator stories.”

On Kevin Sullivan: “Sullivan had a great run here in the state of Florida with that gimmick. You know, he turned devil, and had all those guys… Jake went to the dark side. He’s a young, talented, beautiful Jake, tall and thin, and good-looking. The women loved him. And then he went to the bad side [with] Kevin Sullivan, and — you know, it was crazy. It was crazy… He was a great man. He was great, you know. And there wasn’t nothing like it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.