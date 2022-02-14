Blake Christian Lists Some Dream Opponents, Talks Pitching Match With Swerve Scott in NXT

Blake Christian is keeping busy on the indie scene, and he recently discussed some dream opponents that he has. The WWE alumnus appeared on Shane “Swerve” Strickland’s Swerve City Podcast and talked about how he pitched for a match with Strickland when they were in NXT, plus more. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On a potential match with Swerve: “I definitely want this one, for sure. I pitched for it a lot back in WWE, especially when I found out that you guys were doing the PC Live shows. I definitely want to get that Jonathan Gresham match because I think the mix of styles — we can paint a good picture. A lot of newcomers, these guys coming out, I want to get in the ring with those guys. Especially, if they’re like — if they want to take it to the next level. I’ve always prided myself on wanting to push those guys to the next level.

“One match that is happening that’s never happened, Mike Bailey, who is absolutely unreal. Very much an unreal talent. So I definitely want to do that one, that’s coming up next month,” said Christian. “I just watched him do his thing at PWG. Him and Bandito just tore it up [on Night One of the Battle of Los Angeles]. It was just unreal.”

On wanting a one-on-one match with Gran Metalik: “I have a Fatal 4-Way with him this weekend, but I definitely want a singles match with him. I loved him in the Cruiserweight classic. That’s where I really kind of fell in love with his work. I definitely want to run one back with Arez, who is one of the most unrealistic in terms of what he does, innovation why is. He’s one of the best luchadors I have ever seen in my entire life and I had the pleasure of working.”

On other dream opponents: “I definitely want a singles match with Will Ospreay, especially after our match in Warrior, there was a moment right at the beginning before we got moving, where we just had the crowd and they were ready for it because this match was actually just happened before the pandemic. Then the pandemic happened. Obviously, it took that away. But I definitely want that. I definitely want a singles match with Trey Miguel because that’s another guy who is up here who is untouchable.”