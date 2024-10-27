– During a recent interview with the Headlock Der Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstar Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy) discussed the emotions he feels when he steps out as Uncle Howdy and no longer feeling like the same person. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Uncle Howdy on his emotions when he steps out: “A lot of emotions. I knew I was coming back to wrestling. Like I said, right before Windham’s passing, we got so excited about this that we needed to come back. When he did pass, obviously I needed some time. But as that was going away or I was working through that, I knew I had to come back for him. Obviously all that was going on in my mind. endless thoughts. Can I do this? What’s this going to be like? But on that night and every night since when I hear that music and I feel like he’s with me. I really do.”

On how it makes him feel like another person: “Any doubts or fear, I like change. It’s like he gives me the strength to do it. It’s more strength than I’ve ever had in any other instance in wrestling. When I go out, I believe in it so much that I’m not even the same person when I’m out there. I’m more Uncle Howdy than I am Bo Dallas than I am Taylor Rotunda. If you were to have a conversation with me out there, it wouldn’t be the same person that you’re talking to right now.”