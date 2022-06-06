wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Defeats MVP & Omos At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)
Bobby Lashley had the odds stacked against him at WWE Hell in a Cell, but was still able to get past Omos and MVP. Lashley defeated his rivals in a handicap match at tonight’s show, taking advantage of a distraction by Cedric Alexander to spear Omos and then put MVP in the Hurt Lock. You can see some clips from the match below.
Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.
"Accept it. The Hurt Business is over and it will never, ever come back."@The305MVP #HIAC pic.twitter.com/GNHTqqcmOu
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
.@The305MVP and @TheGiantOmos are ready at #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/o6UzCa9n96
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Who ya got in this #HandicapMatch at #HIAC?@TheGiantOmos and @The305MVP vs. @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/Byuh8wDmGN
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
💪💪💪@TheGiantOmos #HIAC pic.twitter.com/RjXnzyKNjb
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Vintage MVP!@The305MVP #HIAC pic.twitter.com/G7P5ruuFD7
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲@TheGiantOmos #HIAC pic.twitter.com/d7euc1LCGI
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
.@TheGiantOmos just sent @fightbobby through the barricade! pic.twitter.com/9KNry5LXlh
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
SPEEEEEEAR!@fightbobby #HIAC pic.twitter.com/jRXUV9duCL
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Impeccable timing as always, @CedricAlexander.@TheGiantOmos #HIAC pic.twitter.com/AyLY6eSMkA
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
THE ALL MIGHTY VICTORY!@fightbobby #HIAC pic.twitter.com/l23ypci84v
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
