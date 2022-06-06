wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Defeats MVP & Omos At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell Bobby Lashley MVP Image Credit: WWE

Bobby Lashley had the odds stacked against him at WWE Hell in a Cell, but was still able to get past Omos and MVP. Lashley defeated his rivals in a handicap match at tonight’s show, taking advantage of a distraction by Cedric Alexander to spear Omos and then put MVP in the Hurt Lock. You can see some clips from the match below.

Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.

