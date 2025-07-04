Bobby Lashley Praises AEW For Creative Freedom, Comments On Complaints About ‘WWE Guy’ Going Over

In an interview with WFAA (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley praised the creative freedom he has in AEW and responded to complaints that ‘WWE guys’ go over wrestlers in AEW. Lashley is one half of the tag team champions with Shelton Benjamin. They will defend those titles against JetSpeed at All In: Texas next Saturday.

He said: “I think right off the bat, I know that the critics try to keep AEW down because anytime they talk about a WWE guy going over, they act like it’s a bad thing. I keep trying to tell them, I am not a WWE wrestler. I am not an AEW wrestler. I am a wrestler. I wrestled for WWE for a good portion of my career, now I’m a wrestler for AEW. That’s all you need to know me by. Another thing with AEW, you have a little bit more creative input. I think WWE, they had their agenda and what they wanted to do and you had to stay on course with what they were doing. I think with AEW, Tony Khan gives these guys an opportunity to voice their opinion, to kind of run their stories the way they would like to and they have some say in it. Of course, he’s the final say, so if he says no, no it is. But he gives these guys an opportunity to kinda hear their voice a little bit more and make changes accordingly.“