Body Found In New Mexico In 2001 Identified As 1950s Wrestler Kimo Mahi

Remains discovered in New Mexico in 2001 have been identified as Kimo Mahi, a wrestler and actor from the 1950s. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the body, which were discovered in the Santa Fe National Forest by hikers, was positively identified as Keeble Wofford Sr., who appeared in films and shows like 1958’s Twilight for the Gods, Sea Hunt, Hawaiian Eye, and Flight. Wofford worked professionally as Kimo Mahi and worked 130 matches under names like Black Eagle and Red Hawk.

The remains were identified by Othram, a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy to resolve unsolved murders, disappearances, and identification of unidentified decedents or murder victims. Mahi was a John Doe until the identification was made; Othram scientists put together a DNA profile and gave it to the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI forensic genetic genealogy team, who created a family tree that led to potential relatives. Mahi’s daughter submitted a DNA sample that was used to positively identify him.

Circumstances around Mahi’s death are being investigated. It is believed that he traveled from Pueblo, Colorado to Albuquerque in order to attend a business meeting in September 1992, and went missing at that point.

“People should know that it doesn’t matter how old a case is or whether it was hopeless in the past; there is technology here today that is able to bring answers to families like in this case,” said Kristen Mittelman, who is chief development officer for Othram. She added, “This was a well-known man who just disappeared more than 20 years ago, and now he has his name again.”