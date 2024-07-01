Booker T On Dijak’s WWE Exit, Says He Won’t Be A Free Agent For Long

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Dijak’s WWE departure, his wrestling future and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dijak’s WWE departure: “You know, I was reading WWE and Dijak have parted ways. I got a chance to spend a lot of time with Dijak in NXT. And I tell you, you’re not going to find a harder worker than Dijak. That dude was almost indestructible. I’m serious, man. He’d go out and have some of the craziest matches. I’m talking about where chairs are flying, tables are breaking, over the top rope, though the announce desk. And he’d come out with nothing more than a scratch every time. And I used to daution him all the time, I used to be like, ‘Dijak, man you need to dial it back a little bit. Just a little bit.’ But he couldn’t, that was just his style of work.

“He was moved from NXT to the main roster, I guess a couple of months back, two or three months. And now to find out Dijak and WWE have parted ways. I’m gonna tell you right now, Dijak is not going to have any problem finding work in his business. You’re not going to have to worry about that guy as far as him having a job or anything like that. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen in this business and his talent pretty much speaks for itself. He can go out there and work with anybody. So I’m hoping for Dijak to be right back on track here in no time soon. Wishing him a whole lot of luck.”

On Dijak’s wrestling future: “Like I say, he’s not a guy that’s going to be out there freelancing for very long, just because he’s talented. He’s a guy that could make a difference on a roster. He’s a guy that can go out and perform at a very, very high level as well. And one thing about Dijak is, he’s a guy who’s very in tune with detail. Just watching him in NXT, how much he really, really put into going out there and making his matches not just look a certain way but feel a certain way. That’s why I say, man, he’d be great in Japan. Tell you right now, he’d be so frickin’ over in Japan. Or anywhere else, for that matter.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.