Booker T Fears a Soft Roster Split Could be Problematic for AEW

– During this week’s edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the rumor AEW potentially having some type of soft roster split with the potential launch of a new TV show. Booker T noted that it could result in more backstage cliques forming in AEW. The rumor is that the show would allow for a soft roster split and let talents that don’t get along with each other to work on separate shows.

Booker T stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “This could create a little bit more friction because now we fighting within a company as far as who’s the best. Who’s got the best guys? We got our guys, you got your guys…”

The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that he encourages his students to avoid grouping into cliques and to adhere to a “merit system.”

AEW has not yet officially confirmed plans for a new Saturday show. The upcoming taping in Regina is expected to be for the new show.