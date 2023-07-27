Booker T Thinks Ilja Dragunov Is One Big Win Away From Becoming ‘The Guy,’ Talks Baron Corbin In NXT

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the character transition that Baron Corbin has undergone in NXT, the potential of Ilja Dragunov, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Baron Corbin: “I really liked the vignette [with Corbin]. It really puts him in a different light. I think on the main roster, sometimes you could get stuck in a rut. I hate this term right here, but ‘We ain’t got nothing for you.’ When you start hearing that, you know it’s a problem. So for Baron Corbin to be back in NXT, to be able to reinvent himself all over again. Those packages man, they go a long way. And for me, I’ve always been a Baron Corbin fan. Always been, just because he’s been that heel’s heel for me. He hasn’t been the guy that wanted to get any fanfare being a heel. He’s always just tried to play his role and play that role to the best of his ability.

“Going through the character changes, you know what? That could be a detriment sometimes. You know, going from that Lone Wolf character and then end up being Happy Corbin. Like I said, it can water things down a little bit. I think the Lone Wolf character, especially on NXT, being back on NXT where it started all over again, where it originated, I love the idea.”

On Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes: “You know, I’m really excited about that one because I’ve been saying, Dragunov is like one big win away from being the guy. I’m gonna tell you right now, don’t nobody work harder than Ilja ‘The Mad Dragon’ Dragunov. That dude is a hard worker. He’s a hell of a talent. I see him moving to the next level relatively quickly. Dragunov is a special talent.”

