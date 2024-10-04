Booker T On the Importance Of Hell in a Cell To CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Feud

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Bad Blood and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre warrants the Hell in a Cell gimmick: “I think so. I think so. I think this is the closest we’ve been in quite some time, where it’s like a heated rivalry, where the guys hate each other. It’s not just an angle. Drew McIntyre is really doing some of his best work, as far as really leaning into the realism of the story of CM Punk, per se. So I think having in a Hell in a Cell match is going to be totally fitting. How they bring it is going to be something totally different.

On what to expect from the match: “One thing about guys like CM Punk, guys like Drew McIntyre — more on CM Punk’s side. When you’re one of those guys that — you know, you’re closer to the end of your career, as opposed to the beginning of it, you’re going to go out there and you’re going to let it all hang out. Because that’s — you know, ‘I got to do this. I got to be remembered a certain way, so I got to go out and literally lay it all over the line.’ I look at in Sting’s career at the end. You know, he just went out and he just laid it all out. He just did whatever he wanted to do, just because he knew, ‘I’m wrapping this thing up.’ And I feel like CM Punk — again, not saying that he’s going to be retiring anytime soon or anything like that. But he’s definitely closer to the end of his career than the beginning. And I think it is so important for him to go out here and make this kind of match. Especially a match like Hell in a Cell because it’s got such a historic feel to it. You know, all the Hell in a Cell matches, who do you remember? You think about Taker. You think about Mick Foley, you know what I mean? You think about Triple H. You think about those type of guys. So to be a part of that lineage of guys who have been a part of that Hell in a Cell match.”

On never being part of the match: “Me personally, I never want to be a part of it. I’m kind of glad that that was not on my resume. Because there again, you got to leave it all in the middle of that ring at the end of the night in order for people to remember that Hell in a Cell match as something special. That’s just me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.